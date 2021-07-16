Wall Street Pummels Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) After Recent Earnings Report

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) went down by -8.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.74. The company’s stock price has collected -6.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Discontinues Phase 3 Study of Mupadolimab (Anti-CD73) for COVID-19 Due to Vaccine Effectiveness in Reducing Hospitalizations

Is It Worth Investing in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CRVS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRVS is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.38. CRVS currently public float of 33.39M and currently shorts hold a 3.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRVS was 294.74K shares.

CRVS’s Market Performance

CRVS stocks went down by -6.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.96% and a quarterly performance of -16.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.81% for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.29% for CRVS stocks with a simple moving average of -37.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRVS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CRVS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRVS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on May 27th of the current year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRVS reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for CRVS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

CRVS Trading at -20.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -23.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRVS fell by -16.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -34.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRVS starting from MILLER RICHARD A MD, who purchase 35,714 shares at the price of $2.80 back on May 04. After this action, MILLER RICHARD A MD now owns 35,714 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $99,999 using the latest closing price.

MILLER RICHARD A MD, the President and CEO of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that MILLER RICHARD A MD is holding 1,278,515 shares at $350,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRVS

The total capital return value is set at -58.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.17. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.10. Total debt to assets is 2.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.