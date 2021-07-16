Wall Street Pummels Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) After Recent Earnings Report

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) went down by -8.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.28. The company’s stock price has collected -15.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/14/21 that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal 2021 Fourth-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, August 4

Is It Worth Investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :CSII) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSII is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.25, which is $9.44 above the current price. CSII currently public float of 38.96M and currently shorts hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSII was 196.84K shares.

CSII’s Market Performance

CSII stocks went down by -15.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.11% and a quarterly performance of -5.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.58% for Cardiovascular Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.13% for CSII stocks with a simple moving average of -9.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSII stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CSII by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CSII in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $43 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSII reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for CSII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 05th, 2020.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to CSII, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

CSII Trading at -9.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares sank -11.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSII fell by -15.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.18. In addition, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. saw -17.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSII starting from Aronson Martha Goldberg, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $34.59 back on May 10. After this action, Aronson Martha Goldberg now owns 7,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc., valued at $51,885 using the latest closing price.

Robb Rhonda J., the Chief Operating Officer of Cardiovascular Systems Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $34.67 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Robb Rhonda J. is holding 146,044 shares at $34,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.54 for the present operating margin

+78.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. stands at -11.51. The total capital return value is set at -9.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.88. Equity return is now at value -8.60, with -6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII), the company’s capital structure generated 7.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.32. Total debt to assets is 6.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.