VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) went down by -9.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.70. The company’s stock price has collected -11.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/28/21 that VAALCO Announces Issuance of 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Is It Worth Investing in VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE :EGY) Right Now?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGY is at 2.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for VAALCO Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.37, which is $1.57 above the current price. EGY currently public float of 56.89M and currently shorts hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGY was 245.86K shares.

EGY’s Market Performance

EGY stocks went down by -11.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.43% and a quarterly performance of 6.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 130.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.32% for VAALCO Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.62% for EGY stocks with a simple moving average of 20.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGY

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to EGY, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

EGY Trading at -9.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares sank -15.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGY fell by -11.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +178.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, VAALCO Energy Inc. saw 52.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.00 for the present operating margin

+25.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for VAALCO Energy Inc. stands at -71.58. The total capital return value is set at 2.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.56. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY), the company’s capital structure generated 36.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.85. Total debt to assets is 15.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.