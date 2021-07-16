The Chart for Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) went down by -2.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $236.46. The company’s stock price has collected -3.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Zscaler Study Confirms IoT Devices are a Major Source of Security Compromise, Reinforces Need for Zero Trust Security

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ :ZS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZS is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Zscaler Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $245.20, which is $16.04 above the current price. ZS currently public float of 78.61M and currently shorts hold a 8.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZS was 1.88M shares.

ZS’s Market Performance

ZS stocks went down by -3.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.75% and a quarterly performance of 11.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Zscaler Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.63% for ZS stocks with a simple moving average of 19.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $300 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZS reach a price target of $225. The rating they have provided for ZS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 27th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZS, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on May 26th of the current year.

ZS Trading at 11.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +3.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $221.06. In addition, Zscaler Inc. saw 9.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Sinha Amit, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $225.11 back on Jul 08. After this action, Sinha Amit now owns 261,318 shares of Zscaler Inc., valued at $1,575,786 using the latest closing price.

Sinha Amit, the President of R&D and CTO of Zscaler Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $227.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Sinha Amit is holding 48,000 shares at $2,270,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.99 for the present operating margin

+77.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc. stands at -26.69. The total capital return value is set at -11.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.68. Equity return is now at value -46.40, with -11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Zscaler Inc. (ZS), the company’s capital structure generated 186.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.12. Total debt to assets is 49.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.