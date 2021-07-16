The Chart for Old National Bancorp (ONB) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.28. The company’s stock price has collected 2.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/08/21 that Old National to announce second-quarter 2021 earnings and hold conference call / webcast

Is It Worth Investing in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ :ONB) Right Now?

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONB is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Old National Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.75, which is $3.95 above the current price. ONB currently public float of 163.51M and currently shorts hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONB was 1.03M shares.

ONB’s Market Performance

ONB stocks went up by 2.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.05% and a quarterly performance of -10.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.57% for Old National Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.86% for ONB stocks with a simple moving average of -1.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ONB by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ONB in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $17 based on the research report published on November 12th of the previous year 2020.

ONB Trading at -7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -9.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONB rose by +2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.55. In addition, Old National Bancorp saw 3.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONB starting from MOORE DARYL D, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $18.77 back on Mar 04. After this action, MOORE DARYL D now owns 63,620 shares of Old National Bancorp, valued at $187,652 using the latest closing price.

Sandgren James A, the PRESIDENT & COO of Old National Bancorp, sale 25,000 shares at $18.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Sandgren James A is holding 81,556 shares at $473,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.98 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Old National Bancorp stands at +25.07. The total capital return value is set at 5.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.47. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Old National Bancorp (ONB), the company’s capital structure generated 92.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.17. Total debt to assets is 11.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.