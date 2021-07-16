The Chart for Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS) went down by -0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.55. The company’s stock price has collected -2.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/12/21 that DSS’s Impact BioMedical Announces Second US Patent Issued for its Proprietary Equivir Compound

Is It Worth Investing in Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX :DSS) Right Now?

Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DSS is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Document Security Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. DSS currently public float of 51.46M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DSS was 3.61M shares.

DSS’s Market Performance

DSS stocks went down by -2.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.38% and a quarterly performance of -49.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.24% for Document Security Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.94% for DSS stocks with a simple moving average of -61.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSS stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for DSS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DSS in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $14 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2020.

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DSS reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for DSS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2013.

DSS Trading at -34.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSS fell by -2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7030. In addition, Document Security Systems Inc. saw -75.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSS starting from Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, who purchase 555,000 shares at the price of $1.70 back on Jun 16. After this action, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose now owns 8,947,012 shares of Document Security Systems Inc., valued at $943,500 using the latest closing price.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, the Director of Document Security Systems Inc., purchase 1,000,000 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose is holding 8,392,012 shares at $1,699,277 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.73 for the present operating margin

+29.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Document Security Systems Inc. stands at +20.49. The total capital return value is set at -22.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.59. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.08. Total debt to assets is 2.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.