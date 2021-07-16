Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Just Got Our Attention

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) went up by 2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.27. The company’s stock price has collected 2.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/24/21 that Spectrum Brands Holdings to Present at RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer and Retail Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SPB) Right Now?

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPB is at 1.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $110.43, which is $28.36 above the current price. SPB currently public float of 41.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPB was 254.23K shares.

SPB’s Market Performance

SPB stocks went up by 2.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.63% and a quarterly performance of -8.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.97% for SPB stocks with a simple moving average of 4.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SPB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $102 based on the research report published on June 24th of the current year 2021.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPB reach a price target of $113, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for SPB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 10th, 2021.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to SPB, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

SPB Trading at -5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPB rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.74. In addition, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. saw 3.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPB starting from Maura David M, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $77.08 back on Mar 04. After this action, Maura David M now owns 473,983 shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., valued at $192,700 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.71 for the present operating margin

+34.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. stands at +2.11. The total capital return value is set at 9.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.13. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB), the company’s capital structure generated 183.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.77. Total debt to assets is 50.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 181.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.