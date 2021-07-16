Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | AvePoint Inc. (AVPT)

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) went down by -4.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.90. The company’s stock price has collected -14.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/13/21 that AvePoint Launches First Ever Global Partner Program
Is It Worth Investing in AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ :AVPT) Right Now?
Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AvePoint Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
AVPT currently public float of 35.15M and currently shorts hold a 4.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVPT was 796.46K shares.
AVPT’s Market Performance
AVPT stocks went down by -14.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.21% and a quarterly performance of -17.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.91% for AvePoint Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.25% for AVPT stocks with a simple moving average of -22.68% for the last 200 days.
AVPT Trading at -13.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought AVPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.32% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares sank -18.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.15% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, AVPT fell by -14.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.29. In addition, AvePoint Inc. saw -37.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for AVPT
Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -9.40 for asset returns.