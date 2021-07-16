Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (PFDRU): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:PFDRU) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.60. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ :PFDRU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of PFDRU was 17.53K shares.

PFDRU’s Market Performance

PFDRU stocks went up by 0.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.30% and a quarterly performance of 0.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.25% for Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.94% for PFDRU stocks with a simple moving average of 1.24% for the last 200 days.

PFDRU Trading at 1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFDRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.19%, as shares surge +2.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFDRU rose by +2.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.98. In addition, Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation saw -5.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PFDRU

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.