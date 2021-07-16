MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) went down by -5.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.21. Press Release reported on 07/06/21 that Embracing Originality and Innovation: MINISO to Co-host 8th Edition of China Illustration Biennial

Is It Worth Investing in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE :MNSO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for MINISO Group Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $204.23, which is $12.65 above the current price. MNSO currently public float of 34.64M and currently shorts hold a 6.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNSO was 727.82K shares.

MNSO’s Market Performance

MNSO stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.28% and a quarterly performance of -32.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.50% for MINISO Group Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.52% for MNSO stocks with a simple moving average of -28.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNSO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNSO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MNSO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNSO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25.20 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2020.

MNSO Trading at -20.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -23.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNSO remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.04. In addition, MINISO Group Holding Limited saw -33.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MNSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.03 for the present operating margin

+30.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for MINISO Group Holding Limited stands at -1.47. The total capital return value is set at 27.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.06. Equity return is now at value -160.80, with -22.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.