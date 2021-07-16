Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) went up by 5.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.62. The company’s stock price has collected 10.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :AOUT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for American Outdoor Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $39.60, which is $2.87 above the current price. AOUT currently public float of 13.90M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AOUT was 131.58K shares.

AOUT’s Market Performance

AOUT stocks went up by 10.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.07% and a quarterly performance of 33.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.35% for American Outdoor Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.91% for AOUT stocks with a simple moving average of 60.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AOUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AOUT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AOUT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AOUT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $44 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AOUT reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for AOUT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to AOUT, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 22nd of the current year.

AOUT Trading at 13.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares surge +14.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOUT rose by +10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +159.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.53. In addition, American Outdoor Brands Inc. saw 110.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOUT starting from Fulmer Hugh Andrew, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $13.26 back on Sep 23. After this action, Fulmer Hugh Andrew now owns 36,707 shares of American Outdoor Brands Inc., valued at $132,570 using the latest closing price.

Murphy Brian Daniel, the President & CEO of American Outdoor Brands Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $13.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that Murphy Brian Daniel is holding 71,481 shares at $132,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.28 for the present operating margin

+29.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Outdoor Brands Inc. stands at -57.47. The total capital return value is set at -5.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.88.

Based on American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.82. Total debt to assets is 1.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.24.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.78.