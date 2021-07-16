Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) went down by -8.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.77. The company’s stock price has collected -13.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/13/21 that ACV Acquires MAX Digital

Is It Worth Investing in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ :ACVA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for ACV Auctions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.70, which is $16.58 above the current price. ACVA currently public float of 16.95M and currently shorts hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACVA was 672.57K shares.

ACVA’s Market Performance

ACVA stocks went down by -13.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.73% and a quarterly performance of -45.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.87% for ACV Auctions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.38% for ACVA stocks with a simple moving average of -30.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACVA

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACVA reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for ACVA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 19th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ACVA, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

ACVA Trading at -23.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares sank -17.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACVA fell by -13.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.81. In addition, ACV Auctions Inc. saw -35.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACVA starting from Waterman Michael, who sale 94,086 shares at the price of $23.19 back on Jul 13. After this action, Waterman Michael now owns 0 shares of ACV Auctions Inc., valued at $2,181,854 using the latest closing price.

Waterman Michael, the Chief Sales Officer of ACV Auctions Inc., sale 94,086 shares at $23.74 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Waterman Michael is holding 0 shares at $2,233,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.51 for the present operating margin

+42.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACV Auctions Inc. stands at -19.69. The total capital return value is set at -18.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.66.

Based on ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.95.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.