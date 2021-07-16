Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) went down by -6.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.91. The company’s stock price has collected -13.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Reports 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LIND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LIND is at 2.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $7.79 above the current price. LIND currently public float of 30.67M and currently shorts hold a 15.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIND was 326.39K shares.

LIND’s Market Performance

LIND stocks went down by -13.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.19% and a quarterly performance of -30.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.60% for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.33% for LIND stocks with a simple moving average of -20.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIND

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIND reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for LIND stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 25th, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to LIND, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

LIND Trading at -24.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares sank -26.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIND fell by -13.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.11. In addition, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. saw -28.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIND starting from Dryden L. Dyson, who sale 11,569 shares at the price of $16.53 back on Jul 01. After this action, Dryden L. Dyson now owns 1,119,322 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., valued at $191,236 using the latest closing price.

Dryden L. Dyson, the Director of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., sale 15,270 shares at $16.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Dryden L. Dyson is holding 1,130,891 shares at $245,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.34 for the present operating margin

-27.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. stands at -119.89. The total capital return value is set at -18.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.10. Equity return is now at value -290.60, with -18.40 for asset returns.

Based on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND), the company’s capital structure generated 410.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.42. Total debt to assets is 64.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,359.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.