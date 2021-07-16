Is United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) a Keeper?

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.67. The company’s stock price has collected 1.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Reliant Bancorp, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ :UCBI) Right Now?

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UCBI is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for United Community Banks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.38, which is $7.59 above the current price. UCBI currently public float of 86.24M and currently shorts hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UCBI was 397.65K shares.

UCBI’s Market Performance

UCBI stocks went up by 1.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.55% and a quarterly performance of -8.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for United Community Banks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.58% for UCBI stocks with a simple moving average of 3.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UCBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UCBI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for UCBI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UCBI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $23 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the previous year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to UCBI, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

UCBI Trading at -7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -10.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCBI rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.76. In addition, United Community Banks Inc. saw 8.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UCBI starting from HARTON H LYNN, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $32.16 back on Jul 01. After this action, HARTON H LYNN now owns 232,953 shares of United Community Banks Inc., valued at $321,600 using the latest closing price.

HARRALSON JEFFERSON L, the EVP, CFO of United Community Banks Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $32.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 23, which means that HARRALSON JEFFERSON L is holding 26,055 shares at $192,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UCBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.14 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Community Banks Inc. stands at +22.67. The total capital return value is set at 10.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.78. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI), the company’s capital structure generated 16.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.01. Total debt to assets is 1.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.