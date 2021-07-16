Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) went down by -0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $118.01. The company’s stock price has collected 2.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/08/21 that LyondellBasell releases 2020 sustainability report

Is It Worth Investing in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE :LYB) Right Now?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYB is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $121.55, which is $17.41 above the current price. LYB currently public float of 263.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYB was 1.58M shares.

LYB’s Market Performance

LYB stocks went up by 2.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.17% and a quarterly performance of -5.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for LyondellBasell Industries N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.23% for LYB stocks with a simple moving average of 5.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYB

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYB reach a price target of $117, previously predicting the price at $119. The rating they have provided for LYB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 11th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to LYB, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

LYB Trading at -6.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -5.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB rose by +2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.95. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. saw 10.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from Patel Bhavesh V., who sale 1,406 shares at the price of $118.00 back on Jun 03. After this action, Patel Bhavesh V. now owns 187,500 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., valued at $165,910 using the latest closing price.

Guilfoyle James D, the EVP, Adv Polymer Sol & Sup Chn of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., sale 610 shares at $110.16 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Guilfoyle James D is holding 31,409 shares at $67,198 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.42 for the present operating margin

+11.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stands at +5.14. The total capital return value is set at 8.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.29. Equity return is now at value 29.90, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB), the company’s capital structure generated 219.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.69. Total debt to assets is 49.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.