Is MV Oil Trust (MVO) a Keeper?

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) went down by -13.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.25. The company’s stock price has collected -22.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MV Oil Trust (NYSE :MVO) Right Now?

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MVO is at 1.48.

MVO currently public float of 7.19M and currently shorts hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MVO was 107.18K shares.

MVO’s Market Performance

MVO stocks went down by -22.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.66% and a quarterly performance of 52.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 148.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.82% for MV Oil Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.88% for MVO stocks with a simple moving average of 67.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MVO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MVO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MVO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $23.50 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the previous year 2008.

MVO Trading at 6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.80%, as shares surge +0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MVO fell by -22.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +219.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.48. In addition, MV Oil Trust saw 141.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MVO

Equity return is now at value 43.30, with 43.30 for asset returns.