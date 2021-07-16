Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) went up by 1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.51. The company’s stock price has collected 4.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that SouthState Supports Growing Business Sector Through Added Talent

Is It Worth Investing in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE :SNV) Right Now?

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNV is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Synovus Financial Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.06, which is $9.67 above the current price. SNV currently public float of 146.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNV was 886.80K shares.

SNV’s Market Performance

SNV stocks went up by 4.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.05% and a quarterly performance of -4.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 120.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.15% for Synovus Financial Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.44% for SNV stocks with a simple moving average of 12.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNV stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for SNV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNV in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $53 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNV reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for SNV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to SNV, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

SNV Trading at -5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -7.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV rose by +4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.94. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp. saw 35.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNV starting from HOLLADAY MARK G, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $44.28 back on Jul 02. After this action, HOLLADAY MARK G now owns 61,787 shares of Synovus Financial Corp., valued at $66,420 using the latest closing price.

Stallworth John L., the Director of Synovus Financial Corp., purchase 1,920 shares at $47.21 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29, which means that Stallworth John L. is holding 18,620 shares at $90,643 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Synovus Financial Corp. stands at +16.28. The total capital return value is set at 8.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.68. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), the company’s capital structure generated 27.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.79. Total debt to assets is 2.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.