Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) went up by 0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.34. The company’s stock price has collected 1.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 5 hours ago that F45 Training Wants to Take On Planet Fitness

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE :PLNT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLNT is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Planet Fitness Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.33, which is $10.94 above the current price. PLNT currently public float of 83.01M and currently shorts hold a 6.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLNT was 925.37K shares.

PLNT’s Market Performance

PLNT stocks went up by 1.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.37% and a quarterly performance of -15.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for Planet Fitness Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.66% for PLNT stocks with a simple moving average of -3.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLNT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PLNT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PLNT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $82 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLNT reach a price target of $87. The rating they have provided for PLNT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PLNT, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

PLNT Trading at -3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.83. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc. saw -5.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from O’Donnell Brian, who sale 77 shares at the price of $86.23 back on Apr 12. After this action, O’Donnell Brian now owns 2,803 shares of Planet Fitness Inc., valued at $6,639 using the latest closing price.

O’Donnell Brian, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of Planet Fitness Inc., sale 215 shares at $79.86 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that O’Donnell Brian is holding 2,880 shares at $17,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.70 for the present operating margin

+32.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Fitness Inc. stands at -3.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.28. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with -1.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.07.