Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) went up by 0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.44. The company’s stock price has collected 5.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Dana Incorporated to Announce 2021 Second-quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on July 30

Is It Worth Investing in Dana Incorporated (NYSE :DAN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DAN is at 2.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Dana Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $31.70, which is $8.24 above the current price. DAN currently public float of 144.19M and currently shorts hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAN was 946.21K shares.

DAN’s Market Performance

DAN stocks went up by 5.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.73% and a quarterly performance of -12.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 77.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.28% for Dana Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.12% for DAN stocks with a simple moving average of 6.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DAN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DAN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $32 based on the research report published on April 09th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAN reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for DAN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 26th, 2021.

DAN Trading at -8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAN rose by +5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.35. In addition, Dana Incorporated saw 18.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAN starting from Aghili Aziz, who sale 46,500 shares at the price of $26.00 back on May 03. After this action, Aghili Aziz now owns 26,504 shares of Dana Incorporated, valued at $1,209,000 using the latest closing price.

Pyle Robert D, the Pres, Light Vehicle Driveline of Dana Incorporated, sale 25,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Pyle Robert D is holding 26,660 shares at $625,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.76 for the present operating margin

+8.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dana Incorporated stands at -0.44. The total capital return value is set at 4.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Dana Incorporated (DAN), the company’s capital structure generated 150.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.13. Total debt to assets is 35.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.