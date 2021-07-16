Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Aon plc (AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $260.97. The company’s stock price has collected -1.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/12/21 that Aon Declares Quarterly Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Aon plc (NYSE :AON) Right Now?

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AON is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Aon plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $267.92, which is $34.49 above the current price. AON currently public float of 223.40M and currently shorts hold a 11.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AON was 1.75M shares.

AON’s Market Performance

AON stocks went down by -1.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.16% and a quarterly performance of -2.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.86% for Aon plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.35% for AON stocks with a simple moving average of 3.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AON stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for AON by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AON in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $265 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AON reach a price target of $231. The rating they have provided for AON stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to AON, setting the target price at $187 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

AON Trading at -6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AON fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $236.18. In addition, Aon plc saw 9.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AON starting from Davies Christa, who sale 11,444 shares at the price of $224.89 back on Feb 16. After this action, Davies Christa now owns 199,571 shares of Aon plc, valued at $2,573,641 using the latest closing price.

Davies Christa, the Chief Financial Officer of Aon plc, sale 36,975 shares at $228.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 12, which means that Davies Christa is holding 209,571 shares at $8,443,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aon plc stands at +17.79. The total capital return value is set at 22.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.29. Equity return is now at value 56.70, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aon plc (AON), the company’s capital structure generated 255.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.86. Total debt to assets is 27.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 235.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.36.