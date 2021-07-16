Here’s Our Rant About Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) went up by 8.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.09. The company’s stock price has collected 9.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/26/21 that Anixa Biosciences Announces Support from the National Cancer Institute for Ovarian Cancer Vaccine Developed by Cleveland Clinic

Is It Worth Investing in Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :ANIX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANIX is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Anixa Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00. ANIX currently public float of 28.65M and currently shorts hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANIX was 190.62K shares.

ANIX’s Market Performance

ANIX stocks went up by 9.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.78% and a quarterly performance of -17.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.93% for Anixa Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.28% for ANIX stocks with a simple moving average of 6.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANIX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ANIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANIX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2021.

ANIX Trading at 1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares sank -1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANIX rose by +9.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, Anixa Biosciences Inc. saw 32.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANIX starting from Titterton Lewis H jr, who purchase 23,300 shares at the price of $3.72 back on Jul 14. After this action, Titterton Lewis H jr now owns 893,626 shares of Anixa Biosciences Inc., valued at $86,676 using the latest closing price.

Gottschalk Emily, the Director of Anixa Biosciences Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.49 during a trade that took place back on Apr 23, which means that Gottschalk Emily is holding 25,600 shares at $44,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANIX

The total capital return value is set at -151.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -143.15. Equity return is now at value -54.80, with -52.20 for asset returns.

Based on Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.63.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.88.