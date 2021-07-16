Here’s How Your Trade Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACXP) Aggressively Right Now

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) went up by 2.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.74. The company’s stock price has collected 6.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/07/21 that Acurx Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application for Ibezapolstat to Treat CDI While Reducing Recurrence of Infection and Improving the Health of the Gut Microbiome

Is It Worth Investing in Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ACXP) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of ACXP was 2.23M shares.

ACXP’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.32% for ACXP stocks with a simple moving average of -0.32% for the last 200 days.

ACXP Trading at -0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.98% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACXP rose by +6.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -22.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.