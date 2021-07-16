Generation Bio Co. (GBIO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) went down by -5.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.72. The company’s stock price has collected -21.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/14/21 that Generation Bio Announces Plan to Scale Next-Generation Rapid Enzymatic Manufacturing Process Across Portfolio and Provides Pipeline Update

Is It Worth Investing in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ :GBIO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Generation Bio Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.40, which is $22.5 above the current price. GBIO currently public float of 51.71M and currently shorts hold a 11.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBIO was 354.88K shares.

GBIO’s Market Performance

GBIO stocks went down by -21.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.23% and a quarterly performance of -27.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.24% for Generation Bio Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.53% for GBIO stocks with a simple moving average of -35.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBIO stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for GBIO by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for GBIO in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $40 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to GBIO, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

GBIO Trading at -29.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares sank -25.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBIO fell by -21.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.15. In addition, Generation Bio Co. saw -29.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBIO starting from Stanton Matthew, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $25.03 back on Jul 12. After this action, Stanton Matthew now owns 198,154 shares of Generation Bio Co., valued at $75,087 using the latest closing price.

Kerr Douglas, the CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of Generation Bio Co., sale 3,518 shares at $25.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 08, which means that Kerr Douglas is holding 326,558 shares at $88,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBIO

The total capital return value is set at -56.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.50. Equity return is now at value -26.80, with -24.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.86.