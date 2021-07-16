FVCBankcorp Inc. (FVCB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

FVCBankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) went up by 15.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.34. The company’s stock price has collected 19.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that FVCBANKCORP INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of FVCBankcorp, Inc. – FVCB

Is It Worth Investing in FVCBankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ :FVCB) Right Now?

FVCBankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FVCB is at 0.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for FVCBankcorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.42, which is -$0.05 below the current price. FVCB currently public float of 10.97M and currently shorts hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FVCB was 58.26K shares.

FVCB’s Market Performance

FVCB stocks went up by 19.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.05% and a quarterly performance of 9.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 82.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.22% for FVCBankcorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.08% for FVCB stocks with a simple moving average of 27.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FVCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FVCB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FVCB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FVCB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $19 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FVCB reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for FVCB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 25th, 2021.

FVCB Trading at 13.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FVCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.67% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +12.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FVCB rose by +19.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.39. In addition, FVCBankcorp Inc. saw 36.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FVCB starting from Krishnan Meena, who purchase 1,020 shares at the price of $16.61 back on Feb 12. After this action, Krishnan Meena now owns 15,020 shares of FVCBankcorp Inc., valued at $16,947 using the latest closing price.

Krishnan Meena, the Director of FVCBankcorp Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $17.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that Krishnan Meena is holding 14,000 shares at $52,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FVCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for FVCBankcorp Inc. stands at +22.15. The total capital return value is set at 7.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.74. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on FVCBankcorp Inc. (FVCB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.00. Total debt to assets is 4.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.