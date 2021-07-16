Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (DGNR)?

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.11. Press Release reported on 07/06/21 that Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with CCC Intelligent Solutions

Is It Worth Investing in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE :DGNR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.50. DGNR currently public float of 51.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DGNR was 491.08K shares.

DGNR’s Market Performance

DGNR stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.30% and a quarterly performance of -1.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.53% for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.10% for DGNR stocks with a simple moving average of -12.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DGNR stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for DGNR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DGNR in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $15 based on the research report published on June 24th of the current year 2021.

DGNR Trading at -0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.33%, as shares sank -0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGNR remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.98. In addition, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. saw -24.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DGNR

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.