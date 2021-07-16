Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy DPCM Capital Inc. (XPOA)?

DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) went down by -0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.96. The company’s stock price has collected -0.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/20/21 that Leading Mobile Entertainment Company Jam City to Become Publicly Traded Company Through Merger with DPCM Capital, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE :XPOA) Right Now?

DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for DPCM Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

XPOA currently public float of 29.88M and currently shorts hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XPOA was 305.78K shares.

XPOA’s Market Performance

XPOA stocks went down by -0.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.50% and a quarterly performance of -1.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.25% for DPCM Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.46% for XPOA stocks with a simple moving average of -3.59% for the last 200 days.

XPOA Trading at -0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPOA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares sank -0.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPOA fell by -0.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.88. In addition, DPCM Capital Inc. saw -5.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XPOA

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.