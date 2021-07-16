Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Just Got Our Attention

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) went down by -2.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $392.25. The company’s stock price has collected -4.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Cintas Corporation Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Is It Worth Investing in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ :CTAS) Right Now?

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTAS is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Cintas Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $389.50, which is $7.48 above the current price. CTAS currently public float of 89.77M and currently shorts hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTAS was 404.79K shares.

CTAS’s Market Performance

CTAS stocks went down by -4.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.17% and a quarterly performance of 4.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.80% for Cintas Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.22% for CTAS stocks with a simple moving average of 5.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTAS

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTAS reach a price target of $324. The rating they have provided for CTAS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to CTAS, setting the target price at $360 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

CTAS Trading at 1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTAS fell by -4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $378.14. In addition, Cintas Corporation saw 4.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTAS starting from SCAMINACE JOSEPH, who sale 7,955 shares at the price of $363.15 back on Nov 10. After this action, SCAMINACE JOSEPH now owns 11,619 shares of Cintas Corporation, valued at $2,888,858 using the latest closing price.

FROOMAN THOMAS E, the Sr VP, Secretary & Gen Counsel of Cintas Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $340.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that FROOMAN THOMAS E is holding 88,575 shares at $17,019,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.89 for the present operating margin

+45.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cintas Corporation stands at +12.25. The total capital return value is set at 20.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.18. Equity return is now at value 31.90, with 14.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cintas Corporation (CTAS), the company’s capital structure generated 83.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.54. Total debt to assets is 33.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.