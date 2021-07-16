CareMax Inc. (CMAX) Just Got Our Attention

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) went down by -10.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.42. The company’s stock price has collected -6.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/21 that Related Cos., CareMax Partner Up to Develop Senior Health Centers

Is It Worth Investing in CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ :CMAX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CareMax Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. Today, the average trading volume of CMAX was 100.93K shares.

CMAX’s Market Performance

CMAX stocks went down by -6.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.34% and a quarterly performance of -7.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.58% for CareMax Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.77% for CMAX stocks with a simple moving average of -13.56% for the last 200 days.

CMAX Trading at -16.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares sank -13.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMAX fell by -20.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.78. In addition, CareMax Inc. saw -20.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMAX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.