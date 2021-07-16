Can SIMILARWEB LTD. (SMWB) Remain Competitive?

SIMILARWEB LTD. (NYSE:SMWB) went up by 2.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.70. The company’s stock price has collected 8.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/07/21 that Similarweb digital intelligence now available in AWS Data Exchange

Is It Worth Investing in SIMILARWEB LTD. (NYSE :SMWB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for SIMILARWEB LTD. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.00. SMWB currently public float of 64.01M and currently shorts hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMWB was 349.52K shares.

SMWB’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.65% for SIMILARWEB LTD.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.52% for SMWB stocks with a simple moving average of 9.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMWB

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMWB reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for SMWB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 07th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SMWB, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on June 07th of the current year.

SMWB Trading at 9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMWB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares surge +11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMWB rose by +8.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.14. In addition, SIMILARWEB LTD. saw 3.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SMWB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.66 for the present operating margin

+77.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for SIMILARWEB LTD. stands at -23.53.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.