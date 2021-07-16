A Lesson to Learn: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) went down by -0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.81. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 06/02/21 that Chamath Palihapitiya files for four new SPACs, with a new focus

Is It Worth Investing in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE :IPOF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IPOF currently public float of 86.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPOF was 1.43M shares.

IPOF’s Market Performance

IPOF stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.96% and a quarterly performance of -4.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.79% for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.93% for IPOF stocks with a simple moving average of -14.17% for the last 200 days.

IPOF Trading at -1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.69%, as shares sank -1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPOF fell by -0.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.12. In addition, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI saw -18.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IPOF

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.42.