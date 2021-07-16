A Lesson to Learn: Avnet Inc. (AVT)

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) went up by 0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.43. The company’s stock price has collected 2.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/14/21 that New Qi(R) 1.3 Wireless Charging Reference Design Unveiled to Accelerate Development of Automotive and Consumer Qi Transmitter

Is It Worth Investing in Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ :AVT) Right Now?

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVT is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Avnet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.89, which is $6.47 above the current price. AVT currently public float of 98.62M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVT was 709.21K shares.

AVT’s Market Performance

AVT stocks went up by 2.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.60% and a quarterly performance of -9.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Avnet Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.01% for AVT stocks with a simple moving average of 7.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVT stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVT in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $53 based on the research report published on April 30th of the current year 2021.

AVT Trading at -5.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVT rose by +2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.63. In addition, Avnet Inc. saw 13.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVT starting from JACOBSON KENNETH A, who sale 5,360 shares at the price of $44.70 back on May 27. After this action, JACOBSON KENNETH A now owns 25,051 shares of Avnet Inc., valued at $239,600 using the latest closing price.

Arnold Ken E., the SVP, Chief People Officer of Avnet Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $44.68 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Arnold Ken E. is holding 15,344 shares at $156,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.26 for the present operating margin

+11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avnet Inc. stands at -0.17. The total capital return value is set at 3.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.54. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Avnet Inc. (AVT), the company’s capital structure generated 46.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.73. Total debt to assets is 21.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.