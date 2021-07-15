Why BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) went up by 6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.70. The company’s stock price has collected 23.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/07/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of BurgerFi International, Inc. BFI

Is It Worth Investing in BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ :BFI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BFI is at 0.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for BurgerFi International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BFI currently public float of 12.59M and currently shorts hold a 5.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BFI was 239.73K shares.

BFI’s Market Performance

BFI stocks went up by 23.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.19% and a quarterly performance of -19.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.70% for BurgerFi International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.64% for BFI stocks with a simple moving average of -11.19% for the last 200 days.

BFI Trading at 8.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares surge +6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFI rose by +23.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.09. In addition, BurgerFi International Inc. saw -17.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFI starting from JOHN ROSATTI REVOCABLE TRUST, who sale 3,300 shares at the price of $10.48 back on Jun 25. After this action, JOHN ROSATTI REVOCABLE TRUST now owns 4,041,852 shares of BurgerFi International Inc., valued at $34,584 using the latest closing price.

JOHN ROSATTI REVOCABLE TRUST, the 10% Owner of BurgerFi International Inc., sale 26,367 shares at $10.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that JOHN ROSATTI REVOCABLE TRUST is holding 4,045,152 shares at $271,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.87 for the present operating margin

+27.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for BurgerFi International Inc. stands at +17.39. The total capital return value is set at -0.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.37.

Based on BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.25. Total debt to assets is 2.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 95.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.