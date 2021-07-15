We Analyzed the Future Direction of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS), Here is What We Found

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.30. The company’s stock price has collected -0.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/12/21 that Charter Communications Just Got Downgraded. Its Rich Valuation Isn’t Pricing In All the Risks.

Is It Worth Investing in Altice USA Inc. (NYSE :ATUS) Right Now?

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATUS is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Altice USA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.58, which is $8.32 above the current price. ATUS currently public float of 173.49M and currently shorts hold a 25.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATUS was 3.44M shares.

ATUS’s Market Performance

ATUS stocks went down by -0.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.53% and a quarterly performance of 3.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.14% for Altice USA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.77% for ATUS stocks with a simple moving average of 1.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATUS stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for ATUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATUS in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $43 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATUS reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for ATUS stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 18th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ATUS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on April 09th of the current year.

ATUS Trading at -3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.21. In addition, Altice USA Inc. saw -10.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATUS starting from Olsen Michael, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $34.22 back on Jul 01. After this action, Olsen Michael now owns 35,038 shares of Altice USA Inc., valued at $102,660 using the latest closing price.

Olsen Michael, the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secy of Altice USA Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $36.19 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Olsen Michael is holding 38,038 shares at $108,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.32 for the present operating margin

+45.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altice USA Inc. stands at +4.41. The total capital return value is set at 8.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.69. Equity return is now at value -535.30, with 2.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.