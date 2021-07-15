Wall Street Pummels Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) After Recent Earnings Report

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) went down by -3.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.71. The company’s stock price has collected -6.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/13/21 that UiPath Joins TSANet to Fast Track Automation to its Customers Globally

Is It Worth Investing in Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ :NTNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTNX is at 1.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Nutanix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.77, which is $10.17 above the current price. NTNX currently public float of 201.74M and currently shorts hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTNX was 2.50M shares.

NTNX’s Market Performance

NTNX stocks went down by -6.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.37% and a quarterly performance of 26.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for Nutanix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.82% for NTNX stocks with a simple moving average of 18.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTNX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for NTNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTNX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $61 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTNX reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for NTNX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 04th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to NTNX, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

NTNX Trading at 3.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX fell by -6.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.98. In addition, Nutanix Inc. saw 10.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from Williams Duston, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $37.27 back on Jul 12. After this action, Williams Duston now owns 248,784 shares of Nutanix Inc., valued at $1,863,265 using the latest closing price.

Boynton Aaron, the Chief Accounting Officer of Nutanix Inc., sale 12,656 shares at $38.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Boynton Aaron is holding 18,260 shares at $483,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63.16 for the present operating margin

+77.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc. stands at -66.75. The total capital return value is set at -162.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -178.53. Equity return is now at value 147.40, with -39.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.