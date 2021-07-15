Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Just Got Our Attention

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) went up by 0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.31. The company’s stock price has collected 0.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/09/21 that Radian Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for June 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE :RDN) Right Now?

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RDN is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Radian Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.25, which is $5.27 above the current price. RDN currently public float of 190.20M and currently shorts hold a 4.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RDN was 1.45M shares.

RDN’s Market Performance

RDN stocks went up by 0.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.71% and a quarterly performance of -6.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for Radian Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.07% for RDN stocks with a simple moving average of 4.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDN stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RDN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RDN in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $21 based on the research report published on October 07th of the previous year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDN reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for RDN stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on June 09th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to RDN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

RDN Trading at -4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -8.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDN rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.58. In addition, Radian Group Inc. saw 8.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDN starting from Hoffman Edward J, who sale 11,030 shares at the price of $22.42 back on Jul 01. After this action, Hoffman Edward J now owns 117,939 shares of Radian Group Inc., valued at $247,293 using the latest closing price.

Dickerson Mary, the Exec. Vice President – CPO of Radian Group Inc., purchase 8,975 shares at $22.91 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Dickerson Mary is holding 8,975 shares at $205,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Radian Group Inc. stands at +27.31. The total capital return value is set at 10.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.18. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Radian Group Inc. (RDN), the company’s capital structure generated 38.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.63. Total debt to assets is 21.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.