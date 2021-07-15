Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW)?

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.47. The company’s stock price has collected -0.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/13/21 that BlackSky Expands Global Reseller Network with Bluesky International

Is It Worth Investing in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :SFTW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00. SFTW currently public float of 31.62M and currently shorts hold a 8.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SFTW was 664.42K shares.

SFTW’s Market Performance

SFTW stocks went down by -0.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.40% and a quarterly performance of -1.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.54% for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.34% for SFTW stocks with a simple moving average of -4.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFTW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFTW stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SFTW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SFTW in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $20 based on the research report published on June 18th of the current year 2021.

SFTW Trading at -0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.67%, as shares sank -0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFTW fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.99. In addition, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. saw -4.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SFTW

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.