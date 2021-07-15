Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)?

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.64. The company’s stock price has collected 0.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE :CIK) Right Now?

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.02 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of CIK was 1.26M shares.

CIK’s Market Performance

CIK stocks went up by 0.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of 2.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.53% for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.45% for CIK stocks with a simple moving average of 6.26% for the last 200 days.

CIK Trading at -0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIK rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. saw 10.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.