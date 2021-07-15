Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) went down by -11.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $449.38. The company’s stock price has collected -1.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Teleflex Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Information

Is It Worth Investing in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE :TFX) Right Now?

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 70.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TFX is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Teleflex Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $472.70, which is $104.22 above the current price. TFX currently public float of 46.56M and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TFX was 266.64K shares.

TFX’s Market Performance

TFX stocks went down by -1.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.45% and a quarterly performance of -2.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.22% for Teleflex Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.04% for TFX stocks with a simple moving average of -6.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for TFX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TFX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $445 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TFX reach a price target of $382. The rating they have provided for TFX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to TFX, setting the target price at $423 in the report published on January 31st of the previous year.

TFX Trading at -8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -6.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFX fell by -12.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $408.25. In addition, Teleflex Incorporated saw 1.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFX starting from Klasko Stephen K. M.D., who sale 3,564 shares at the price of $422.55 back on Jul 12. After this action, Klasko Stephen K. M.D. now owns 1,424 shares of Teleflex Incorporated, valued at $1,505,968 using the latest closing price.

Hicks Cameron P, the Corp. VP & Chief HR Officer of Teleflex Incorporated, sale 3,476 shares at $395.86 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Hicks Cameron P is holding 8,604 shares at $1,375,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.88 for the present operating margin

+52.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teleflex Incorporated stands at +13.24. The total capital return value is set at 9.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Teleflex Incorporated (TFX), the company’s capital structure generated 77.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.68. Total debt to assets is 36.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.