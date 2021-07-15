Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT)

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) went down by -9.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s stock price has collected -0.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/12/21 that Katapult Schedules Quarterly Financial Results and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :KPLT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Katapult Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00. KPLT currently public float of 21.37M and currently shorts hold a 27.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KPLT was 554.42K shares.

KPLT’s Market Performance

KPLT stocks went down by -0.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.60% and a quarterly performance of -26.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.75% for Katapult Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.99% for KPLT stocks with a simple moving average of -19.94% for the last 200 days.

KPLT Trading at -15.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.18%, as shares sank -10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KPLT fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.70. In addition, Katapult Holdings Inc. saw -19.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KPLT

The total capital return value is set at -0.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.49. Equity return is now at value -14.60, with -12.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.59.