Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) went up by 8.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.30. The company’s stock price has collected 4.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/14/21 that Ever-Glory Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ :EVK) Right Now?

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVK is at -0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EVK currently public float of 3.98M and currently shorts hold a 8.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVK was 401.91K shares.

EVK’s Market Performance

EVK stocks went up by 4.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.02% and a quarterly performance of 18.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 137.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.54% for Ever-Glory International Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.00% for EVK stocks with a simple moving average of 4.79% for the last 200 days.

EVK Trading at 12.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.83%, as shares surge +6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVK rose by +4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +230.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. saw -6.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.55 for the present operating margin

+34.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. stands at +1.23. The total capital return value is set at 1.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.41. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK), the company’s capital structure generated 80.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.48. Total debt to assets is 32.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.