Here’s Our Rant About Lennox International Inc. (LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) went down by -7.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $356.36. The company’s stock price has collected -12.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Lennox International Announces CEO Transition

Is It Worth Investing in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE :LII) Right Now?

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LII is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Lennox International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $318.77, which is $12.01 above the current price. LII currently public float of 34.03M and currently shorts hold a 5.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LII was 223.49K shares.

LII’s Market Performance

LII stocks went down by -12.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.95% and a quarterly performance of -5.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.14% for Lennox International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.95% for LII stocks with a simple moving average of 1.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LII

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LII reach a price target of $300. The rating they have provided for LII stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on June 01st, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to LII, setting the target price at $285 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

LII Trading at -8.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LII fell by -12.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $336.06. In addition, Lennox International Inc. saw 13.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LII starting from Young Douglas L, who sale 8,704 shares at the price of $334.97 back on Jun 15. After this action, Young Douglas L now owns 55,217 shares of Lennox International Inc., valued at $2,915,589 using the latest closing price.

Young Douglas L, the EVP, President & COO RHC of Lennox International Inc., sale 3,438 shares at $336.21 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Young Douglas L is holding 63,921 shares at $1,155,876 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.36 for the present operating margin

+28.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lennox International Inc. stands at +9.83. The total capital return value is set at 41.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.46. Equity return is now at value -327.40, with 20.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.