Here’s How Your Trade Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) Aggressively Right Now

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) went up by 13.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.97. The company’s stock price has collected -2.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/11/21 that Atlantic American Corporation Reports First Quarter Results for 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ :AAME) Right Now?

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAME is at 0.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Atlantic American Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AAME currently public float of 4.04M and currently shorts hold a 9.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAME was 160.38K shares.

AAME’s Market Performance

AAME stocks went down by -2.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.26% and a quarterly performance of 16.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 161.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.23% for Atlantic American Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.24% for AAME stocks with a simple moving average of 45.47% for the last 200 days.

AAME Trading at 14.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +9.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAME rose by +6.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, Atlantic American Corporation saw 109.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AAME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Atlantic American Corporation stands at +6.23. The total capital return value is set at 10.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.14. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Atlantic American Corporation (AAME), the company’s capital structure generated 26.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.11. Total debt to assets is 10.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.