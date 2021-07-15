GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.66. The company’s stock price has collected 3.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/11/21 that This SPAC Is Aligned With Shareholders. It’s Merging With a Nuclear Services Firm.

Is It Worth Investing in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE :GSAH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

GSAH currently public float of 56.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSAH was 1.33M shares.

GSAH’s Market Performance

GSAH stocks went up by 3.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.27% and a quarterly performance of -0.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.48% for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.79% for GSAH stocks with a simple moving average of -2.43% for the last 200 days.

GSAH Trading at 2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +4.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSAH rose by +3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.23. In addition, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II saw -3.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSAH

The total capital return value is set at -0.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.88. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.