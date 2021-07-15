Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) Just Got Our Attention

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.31. The company’s stock price has collected 0.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/28/21 that Global Cord Blood Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE :CO) Right Now?

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CO is at 0.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Global Cord Blood Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00. CO currently public float of 34.73M and currently shorts hold a 7.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CO was 253.40K shares.

CO’s Market Performance

CO stocks went up by 0.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.71% and a quarterly performance of 10.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.87% for Global Cord Blood Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.21% for CO stocks with a simple moving average of 16.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CO stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7.25 based on the research report published on August 21st of the previous year 2015.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CO reach a price target of $6.75, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for CO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 26th, 2015.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CO, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on November 26th of the previous year.

CO Trading at -3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CO fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.34. In addition, Global Cord Blood Corporation saw 41.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.99 for the present operating margin

+84.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Cord Blood Corporation stands at +43.83. The total capital return value is set at 13.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.33. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.04. Total debt to assets is 0.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.05.