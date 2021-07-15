Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) went down by -9.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $189.89. The company’s stock price has collected -12.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/10/21 that Fulgent Genetics Announces Incremental Strategic Investment in Chinese Joint Venture, FF Gene Biotech

Is It Worth Investing in Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ :FLGT) Right Now?

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLGT is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Fulgent Genetics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $104.33, which is $12.13 above the current price. FLGT currently public float of 19.08M and currently shorts hold a 29.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLGT was 845.12K shares.

FLGT’s Market Performance

FLGT stocks went down by -12.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.38% and a quarterly performance of -15.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 274.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.26% for Fulgent Genetics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.95% for FLGT stocks with a simple moving average of 0.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLGT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FLGT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FLGT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $40 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to FLGT, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

FLGT Trading at -3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.19%, as shares surge +3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLGT fell by -12.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.21. In addition, Fulgent Genetics Inc. saw 43.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLGT starting from KIM PAUL, who sale 789 shares at the price of $74.26 back on Jun 04. After this action, KIM PAUL now owns 142,188 shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc., valued at $58,588 using the latest closing price.

BOLGER JOHN C, the Director of Fulgent Genetics Inc., sale 125 shares at $74.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that BOLGER JOHN C is holding 2,000 shares at $9,271 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+68.80 for the present operating margin

+78.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fulgent Genetics Inc. stands at +51.85. The total capital return value is set at 86.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.77. Equity return is now at value 101.40, with 81.60 for asset returns.

Based on Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.71. Total debt to assets is 2.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.