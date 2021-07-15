FG New America Acquisition Corp. (FGNA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.60. The company’s stock price has collected 1.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/22/21 that FG New America Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination With Opportunity Financial

Is It Worth Investing in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :FGNA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for FG New America Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.75. FGNA currently public float of 18.41M and currently shorts hold a 4.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FGNA was 225.72K shares.

FGNA’s Market Performance

FGNA stocks went up by 1.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.67% and a quarterly performance of 1.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.50% for FG New America Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.61% for FGNA stocks with a simple moving average of 1.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FGNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FGNA stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for FGNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FGNA in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $14 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FGNA reach a price target of $13.50. The rating they have provided for FGNA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2021.

FGNA Trading at 2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FGNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares surge +1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FGNA rose by +1.47%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.21. In addition, FG New America Acquisition Corp. saw 1.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FGNA starting from SWETS LARRY G JR, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $11.48 back on Jun 30. After this action, SWETS LARRY G JR now owns 40,000 shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp., valued at $229,600 using the latest closing price.

SWETS LARRY G JR, the Chief Executive Officer of FG New America Acquisition Corp., purchase 20,000 shares at $11.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that SWETS LARRY G JR is holding 20,000 shares at $221,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FGNA

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.07.