Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR)?

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) went down by -0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.99. The company’s stock price has collected -2.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/07/21 that Builders FirstSource Divests Eastern U.S. Gypsum Distribution Operations

Is It Worth Investing in Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ :BLDR) Right Now?

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLDR is at 2.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Builders FirstSource Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.62, which is $22.43 above the current price. BLDR currently public float of 204.22M and currently shorts hold a 5.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLDR was 3.19M shares.

BLDR’s Market Performance

BLDR stocks went down by -2.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.55% and a quarterly performance of -12.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 102.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.21% for Builders FirstSource Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.30% for BLDR stocks with a simple moving average of 1.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BLDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLDR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $56 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLDR reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for BLDR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to BLDR, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

BLDR Trading at -6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDR fell by -2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.31. In addition, Builders FirstSource Inc. saw 2.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDR starting from Coulter Jami Lynn, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $44.47 back on Mar 08. After this action, Coulter Jami Lynn now owns 22,819 shares of Builders FirstSource Inc., valued at $222,350 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Timothy D, the EVP & General Counsel of Builders FirstSource Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $44.39 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Johnson Timothy D is holding 15,418 shares at $443,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.35 for the present operating margin

+25.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Builders FirstSource Inc. stands at +3.66. The total capital return value is set at 19.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.81. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR), the company’s capital structure generated 165.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.30. Total debt to assets is 45.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.38 and the total asset turnover is 2.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.