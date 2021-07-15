Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB)?

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) went down by -2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.99. The company’s stock price has collected -2.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Acutus Medical, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :AFIB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Acutus Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.75, which is $5.31 above the current price. AFIB currently public float of 26.25M and currently shorts hold a 10.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFIB was 226.19K shares.

AFIB’s Market Performance

AFIB stocks went down by -2.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.67% and a quarterly performance of 11.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.65% for Acutus Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.30% for AFIB stocks with a simple moving average of -30.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFIB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFIB stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for AFIB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFIB in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $18 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2021.

William Blair, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFIB reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for AFIB stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 19th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to AFIB, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

AFIB Trading at -4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares sank -11.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFIB fell by -6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.29. In addition, Acutus Medical Inc. saw -47.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1077.93 for the present operating margin

-87.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acutus Medical Inc. stands at -1204.88. The total capital return value is set at -77.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.95. Equity return is now at value -391.50, with -70.80 for asset returns.

Based on Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB), the company’s capital structure generated 32.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.50. Total debt to assets is 21.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.91.