Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.67. The company’s stock price has collected 8.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Begins Ticket Sales for Dubai Concert Event to be Held on July 23rd

Is It Worth Investing in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :CSCW) Right Now?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSCW is at 2.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $120.00. CSCW currently public float of 41.94M and currently shorts hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSCW was 3.92M shares.

CSCW’s Market Performance

CSCW stocks went up by 8.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.83% and a quarterly performance of -19.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.64% for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.55% for CSCW stocks with a simple moving average of 15.47% for the last 200 days.

CSCW Trading at -2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares sank -7.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCW rose by +8.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0542. In addition, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. saw 43.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCW

The total capital return value is set at -28.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -145.36. Equity return is now at value -174.10, with -27.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.98.