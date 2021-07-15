Can ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Remain Competitive?

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) went down by -5.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.05. The company’s stock price has collected 1.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/23/21 that Survey Reveals Americans Think They’re Aging Faster Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Is It Worth Investing in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE :ATIP) Right Now?

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00. Today, the average trading volume of ATIP was 802.86K shares.

ATIP’s Market Performance

ATIP stocks went up by 1.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.08% and a quarterly performance of -16.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.85% for ATI Physical Therapy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.94% for ATIP stocks with a simple moving average of -18.47% for the last 200 days.

ATIP Trading at -13.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -14.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATIP rose by +1.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.10. In addition, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. saw -22.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATIP

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.